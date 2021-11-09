checkAd

Gold Mountain Mines Its First Mineralized Material at the Elk Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce the Company has mined its first significant mineralized material at its 100% owned Elk Gold project near Merritt, BC.

Highlights:

  • The Company has exposed its 1100 vein system located on the footwall of historic pit 2.
  • This area was mined by previous operators in 2012 at an average grade of 16.60 g/t.
  • The Company will crush, weigh and assay the material prior to sending it to its Ore Purchase partners New Gold Inc.
  • Year 1 of Gold Mountain's mine plan contemplates mining some of the resource's highest-grade material, resulting in an expected annual after-tax profit of $10,000,000.

"First mineralization along our 1100 vein in Siwash North marks the Company's transition from development into commercial production," commented Director and CEO Kevin Smith. "Since purchasing the Elk Gold mine there have been questions surrounding Management's ability to increase resources and get the project back into production. Fast forward to today, we're targeting our third resource update, have successfully navigated the Provincial permit amendment process, completed all of our construction and are now stockpiling paydirt from our shallow mineralization. By completing our waste rock stripping and site preparation in parallel to our work with Indigenous Communities and Provincial Regulators on our permitting, we have been able to maintain our timelines of delivering material to New Afton and recognizing revenue in Q4 2021. The Mining Permit, TSX uplist and hitting mineralized material all in the first nine days of November highlights management's focus towards execution and maintaining our committed timelines. Keep an eye out for more developments, as we intend to continue delivering value to our loyal shareholders and a very strong finish to the year."

Mining Activities

After spending 4 months waste rock mining through its gravel borrow, Gold Mountain has exposed its first high-grade mineralized material at its Elk Gold mine. The targeted vein systems strike east -west and are currently being mined at the footwall of historical Pit 2. This zone of the property was mined in 2012 by previous operators and yielded a grade of 16.60 g/t, surpassing the contained ounces in the resource model by roughly 29%. See section entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment" below for more information.

