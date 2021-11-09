checkAd

Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Geochemical Survey Extended

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of AmericaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that mobilization of a diamond drill to the Daniel's …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that mobilization of a diamond drill to the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project is underway. Goechemical soil surveying has been completed on the East Mineral License to further define areas adjacent to the locations of soil zinc anomalies.

Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Plans for 2021 Diamond Drilling Program.

Ubique owns three mineral licenses located in the Daniel's Harbour area in Newfoundland, Canada, covering more than 6 sq. kms, in two blocks and has another four mineral licenses covering more than 10 sq. kms. under option from MinKap Resources Inc. ("KAP") (now Ophir Gold Corp.). The Ubique licenses cover at least three zones of zinc mineralization, one of which is the P Zone where Ubique completed most of its 2017 and 2018 drilling programs, the highlight of which was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6m. There are now 28 drill holes in this target area with zinc intersections with greater than 4% zinc over at least 2 metres true widths. The KAP Option licenses cover many areas of the historic mining activity and research has already identified five high priority drill target areas where historic drilling intersected zinc mineralization, including a true width interval of 5.73m of 8.96% zinc in the 1386 zone target. Two of these drill target areas have been relocated (the 1386 and Nose Zones), the historic drill holes identified and new holes drilled confirming the location and grade of mineralization in 2019. The 2021 drilling program will concentrate on these two zones, extending them and starting to define dimensions for resource estimates.

The zinc mineralization intersected is a very pale coloured sphalerite, characteristic of a low-iron Mississippi-Valley-Type carbonate rock geological environment analogous to many large deposits in north America. Approximately 7,000,000 tonnes averaging 7.8% zinc have been mined from the Daniel's Harbour mine and after concentrating on site was shipped as a very high-grade concentrate from nearby deep-water port facilities to a custom zinc smelter. (Wardle, R.J. (2000) Mineral Commodities of Newfoundland and Labrador - Zinc and Lead; Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Geological Survey, Mineral Commodities Series Number 1, 12 pages).

