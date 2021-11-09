checkAd

Business Warrior Announces Launch of New Products, Plans for 2022

Details of Latest Software Updates and New Funding Solution in Virtual PresentationPHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today …

Details of Latest Software Updates and New Funding Solution in Virtual Presentation

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today provides a recap of the virtual presentation held on November 4, 2021, including a business update on the latest version of its software as well as the upcoming launch of Business Warrior Funding.

Foto: Accesswire

A replay of the virtual shareholder presentation, recorded Nov. 4, 2021, includes the topics listed below and can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/DS4ys1Rg3NU

  • 2021 in review
  • Launch of V3 software
  • Business Warrior funding specifics
  • Looking ahead at 2022

V3 of Software Now Live

Version three of the Business Warrior software, the newest and most robust version, went live in October and marked a significant stepping stone for the Company going into 2022.

"The biggest update with our software was to make it obvious to business owners that this is a tool for them to use daily," states Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. "We improved our software's algorithm, as well as the look, feel and infrastructure. We went full-circle to allow the Business Warrior software to handle more users on a daily basis, as well as scale more efficiently in the future."

Version three also gives Business Warrior subscribers access to more valuable data about their business in their account. Subscribers will also see that Business Warrior Action Plans have been refreshed, with a new look and easier-to-follow content.

Sign in or create an account to view the newest version of the Business Warrior software.

Business Warrior Funding: Coming Mid-November

Business Warrior Funding, the next-generation small business lending solution, is currently in beta testing and will be going live to the public in mid-November.

"Business Warrior Funding aims to be the perfect funding solution for small businesses that aren't eligible for SBA bank loans and that don't want to pay predatory interest rates at merchant cash advances," explains Doolittle. "By approving more qualified small businesses and funding them faster, Business Warrior Funding will help solve this pain point that hinders millions of small businesses who find themselves in this gap."

Seite 1 von 3
Business Warrior Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Business Warrior Announces Launch of New Products, Plans for 2022 Details of Latest Software Updates and New Funding Solution in Virtual PresentationPHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Proposed Public Offering
Mosaic Family Wealth, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Missouri, to Join Focus as a New ...
CORRECTION: American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for ...
RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Live Like There's Snow Tomorrow: Save Up To 40% On A Winter Escape with Offers from Benchmark ...
Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Upcoming Film Title and NFT Development
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Business Warrior to Host Virtual Shareholder Call on Traction, Results and Recent Company News
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.21Business Warrior Announces Solution to Small Business Lending Concerns
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21Business Warrior Highlights Momentum Builders and Milestones in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com
Accesswire | Analysen