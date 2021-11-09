Charge Enterprises Comments on Infrastructure Bill Passage

Historic Legislation Charges the Electric & Broadband Future and, Directly Fueling the Company's Core Competencies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today commented on the U.S. Congress' passage of the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" (H.R. 3684), the Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, that will add substantial public funding to private and enterprise capital investments already at work in several crucial areas of electric transportation, broadband and utility infrastructure.

"This is an historic piece of legislation that, when signed into law, will accelerate the transformation already underway in intelligent wireless connectivity and electrification, supplementing private and enterprise investments in our electric future and directly fueling Charge's core competencies," said Charge's CEO Andrew Fox. "Charge's goal is to be the trusted global infrastructure partner for 5G wireless network and intelligent sites as well as EV Charging, offering a unique, differentiated value proposition through bespoke, hardware and software agnostic solutions encompassing our cross-over industries of mobility and connectivity infrastructures."