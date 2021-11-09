checkAd

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Commercial Launch of Two New Innovative Extracellular Matrix Products from Cook Biotech Inc.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced the commercial launch of two new innovative products from Cook Biotech Inc.

Zach Fleming, Sanara's President, Surgical, stated, "A key component of our long-term strategy is to offer our customers more solutions that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. The products that we are launching, in partnership with Cook Biotech, are innovative solutions for patients. We are excited for the opportunity to bring them to market and look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with the Cook Biotech team."

The President of Cook Biotech, Umesh Patel, added, "Cook Biotech looks forward to this next step in its partnership with Sanara. The Company has an experienced team and is growing rapidly in the surgical wound care market. By partnering with Sanara, Cook Biotech is furthering its mission of delivering transformative medical solutions for improving life."

Products Overview

FORTIFY TRGTM Tissue Repair Graft is a small intestinal submucosa ("SIS") extracellular matrix ("ECM") sheet. The graft is used for implantation to reinforce soft tissue, has a thin profile, is available in multiple sizes, and can be cut to size to accommodate the patient's anatomy. FORTIFY TRG Tissue Repair Graft may be hydrated with either sterile saline or autologous body fluids, such as blood, bone marrow aspirate, or blood concentrates such as platelet concentrate. It is a FDA 510(k) cleared product and terminally sterilized.

FORTIFY FLOWABLETM Extracellular Matrix is an advanced wound care device that presents the SIS ECM technology in a way that can fill irregular wound shapes and depths. FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix is indicated for the management of wounds including: partial and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunneled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, second-degree burns, and skin tears) and draining wounds. FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix is provided sterile and is intended for one-time use. It is a 510(k) cleared product.

