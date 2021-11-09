Fortitude Gold Announces Golden Mile Resource
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced its maiden Mineral Resource estimate for its Golden Mile Property located in Mineral County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Company's Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on Golden Mile, conforming to the newly adopted Securities and Exchange Commission's SK-1300 format, estimates in-situ ounces consisting of 78,500 Indicated gold ounces and 84,500 Inferred gold ounces. The mineralization at Golden Mile remains open along strike and at depth. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Indicated Mineral Resource of 78,500 gold ounces at 1.13 grams per tonne
- Inferred Mineral Resource of 84,500 gold ounces at 1.10 grams per tonne
- Mineralization remains open both on strike and at depth
- Maiden Resource supported by 17,440 meters of drilling in 150 holes
- Potential to expand Mineral Resource and or upgrade the Resource through additional infill and step-out drilling
- Initial Mineral Resource located on patented claims
- Condemnation drilling underway to confirm locations for heap leach pad, process facilities and waste storage facilities
Mineral Resource Inventory at Golden Mile, Mineral County, Nevada, USA
(as of September 30, 2021)1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
Class
|
Tonnes
|
Short Tons
|
Au (g/t)5
|
Au (opst)6
|
Au (oz)7
|
Indicated
|
2,160,000
|
2,380,000
|
1.13
|
0.033
|
78,500
|
Inferred
|
2,400,000
|
2,640,000
|
1.10
|
0.032
