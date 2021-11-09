Fortitude Gold Announces Golden Mile Resource

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced its maiden Mineral Resource estimate for its Golden Mile Property located in Mineral County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Company's Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on Golden Mile, conforming to the newly adopted Securities and Exchange Commission's SK-1300 format, estimates in-situ ounces consisting of 78,500 Indicated gold ounces and 84,500 Inferred gold ounces. The mineralization at Golden Mile remains open along strike and at depth. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

HIGHLIGHTS