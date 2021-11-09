Great Atlantic Resources First Hole of 2021 Drilling Program Intersects 238 g/t Gold over 0.40 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for the first drill hole (GP-21-149) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property. The drill hole intersected 238 grams / tonne (g/t) gold over 0.40 meters core length at the Jaclyn Main Zone. Visible gold is present within this near surface quartz vein. The hole was part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program at the Jaclyn Zone. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.

Quartz Vein in GP-21-149 with Visible Gold (238 g/t gold over 0.40 meters core length)

Drill hole GP-21-149 is an in-fill hole, the first hole of the summer 2021 8-hole drilling program, was drilled between 2019 drill holes which intersected high grade gold mineralization. GP-21-149 was drilled within the west region of the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). It was drilled at an approximate 58-degree dip slightly northwest approximately perpendicular to the trend of the steeply dipping Jaclyn Main Zone at this location. It was drilled to a length of 96 meters.

Drill core from GP-21-149 was geologically logged and core samples were cut at the Company's secure facility in central Newfoundland. A 0.40-meter core length sample (50.00 - 50.40 meters) containing a quartz vein with visible gold returned 238.4 g/t gold. Company management interpret this vein to be part of the JMZ vein system. The sample also returned 31.7 g/t silver.

Foto: Accesswire

Quartz Vein in GP-21-149 with Visible Gold (238 g/t gold over 0.40 meters core length)

The summer 2021 drilling at the Jaclyn Zone was part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling at this Zone. Eight drill holes were completed during the summer drilling, five at the JMZ and three at the Jaclyn North Zone. The objective of drilling at the JMZ is to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The first five holes completed during 2021 were at the JMZ (GP-21-149 to GP-21-153) with visible gold intersected in quartz veins in four of these holes (assays are pending for core samples from holes GP-21-150 to GP-21-153). Additional drilling is planned by the Company at the Jaclyn Zone as part of Phase 2 drilling. The Company continued the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs.