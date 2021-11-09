PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy is likely to cut its margin guidance in its earnings report tomorrow, after Siemens Gamesa issued lower than expected outlook on Friday, analysts said. Adjusted EBITA margin before special items for Siemens Energy outlook …
- Adjusted EBITA margin before special items for Siemens Energy outlook for the current year has been in the range of 2% to 3%
- Siemens Energy has a 3-year guidance of 6-8% adjusted EBITA margin for the Gas & Power business
- It will need significant margin expansion to meet that goal, both next year and in 2023, Bank of America said
- BofA rates Siemens Energy buy, with price target EUR 29
