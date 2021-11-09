Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy is likely to cut its margin guidance in its earnings report tomorrow, after Siemens Gamesa issued lower than expected outlook on Friday, analysts said. Adjusted EBITA margin before special items for Siemens Energy outlook …



