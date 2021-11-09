checkAd

Evotec SE Announces Closing of Public Offering

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) announced today the closing of its public offering on 08 November 2021 in the United States of 20,000,000 …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) announced today the closing of its public offering on 08 November 2021 in the United States of 20,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). Each ADS represents half of one ordinary share of Evotec. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Evotec at a public offering price of $ 21.75 per ADS.

On 05 November 2021, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley, as representatives of the several underwriters, notified Evotec of the underwriters' partial exercise of their option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional ADSs, representing 1,500,000 ordinary shares (the "Option") at the price of $ 21.75 per ADS. The Option is expected to close on 15 November 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

In total, Evotec expects the gross proceeds of the transaction to amount to $ 500 million comprising the base offering of 20,000,000 ADSs ($ 435 million) and, upon closing, the exercised Option to purchase 2,995,000 additional ADSs ($ 65 million), before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Evotec.

Evotec's ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as lead joint book-running managers for the public offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Cowen, and RBC Capital Markets also acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The ADSs will be issued under Evotec's revised ADS program, which continues to be administered by JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on 03 November 2021. The offering was made through a prospectus. Copies thereof may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

Accesswire
09.11.2021   

