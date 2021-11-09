Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces Harry Falkenburg, CEO and Chairman of The Board

Mr. Harry Falkenburg, formerly the Director of Risk and Capital Markets, assumes the position of CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Alex M. Lemberg resigns. Mr. Lemberg accepted the position as CEO of Nimbus Platform, a Blockchain DeFi company.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Falkenburg, formerly the Director of Risk and Capital Markets, as CEO and Chairman Of The Board.

Mr. Falkenburg was unanimously elected as CEO by the Company board. In addition to CEO and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Falkenburg will continue to act as Director of Risk and Capital Markets. Mr. Falkenburg is a quantitative thinker with extensive expertise in defense, telecommunications, energy, transportation, debt and capital markets, domestically and in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Our immediate plans are to expand our management team, engage resellers for our ROMPOS SMB solution nationwide, expedite development and launch of our merchant financing algorithms, integrate our existing POS solutions with crypto currencies and identify acquisitions. The company is anticipating a further need for capital and intends to raise an additional 3-5 million. Foreseeable plans include S1 registrations and up listing the Company on to other exchanges. Key management and consulting personnel has been selected and shall be announced in the weeks to come.

"Alex M. Lemberg is a dear friend and colleague of many years. Over the past decades and more specifically several years at ATHC, Alex and I spent countless hours exploring SMB needs, the pros and cons of alternative lending and crypto currencies, the opportunities that crypto present and the social acceptance of crypto as well as the risk. We are proud of Mr. Lemberg and are honored to have worked with him, remain friends and colleagues and have every intention of maintaining our personal and corporate friendship. We are especially grateful to Mr. Lemberg for his leadership at ATHC, achieving OTC "Current" status and positioning ATHC for imminent success. Said Mr. Harry Falkenberg, CEO".