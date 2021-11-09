checkAd

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces Harry Falkenburg, CEO and Chairman of The Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce the appointment of …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Falkenburg, formerly the Director of Risk and Capital Markets, as CEO and Chairman Of The Board.

Mr. Harry Falkenburg, formerly the Director of Risk and Capital Markets, assumes the position of CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Alex M. Lemberg resigns. Mr. Lemberg accepted the position as CEO of Nimbus Platform, a Blockchain DeFi company.

Mr. Falkenburg was unanimously elected as CEO by the Company board. In addition to CEO and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Falkenburg will continue to act as Director of Risk and Capital Markets. Mr. Falkenburg is a quantitative thinker with extensive expertise in defense, telecommunications, energy, transportation, debt and capital markets, domestically and in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Our immediate plans are to expand our management team, engage resellers for our ROMPOS SMB solution nationwide, expedite development and launch of our merchant financing algorithms, integrate our existing POS solutions with crypto currencies and identify acquisitions. The company is anticipating a further need for capital and intends to raise an additional 3-5 million. Foreseeable plans include S1 registrations and up listing the Company on to other exchanges. Key management and consulting personnel has been selected and shall be announced in the weeks to come.

"Alex M. Lemberg is a dear friend and colleague of many years. Over the past decades and more specifically several years at ATHC, Alex and I spent countless hours exploring SMB needs, the pros and cons of alternative lending and crypto currencies, the opportunities that crypto present and the social acceptance of crypto as well as the risk. We are proud of Mr. Lemberg and are honored to have worked with him, remain friends and colleagues and have every intention of maintaining our personal and corporate friendship. We are especially grateful to Mr. Lemberg for his leadership at ATHC, achieving OTC "Current" status and positioning ATHC for imminent success. Said Mr. Harry Falkenberg, CEO".

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 16:20  |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces Harry Falkenburg, CEO and Chairman of The Board NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration
Mosaic Family Wealth, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Missouri, to Join Focus as a New ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Upcoming Film Title and NFT Development
Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
Novamind Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Reinstatement of Trading
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...