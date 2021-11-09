checkAd

Global Diversified Marketing Group Announces Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase Transaction with Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GDMK), a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines announced that it has closed the transaction in …

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GDMK), a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines announced that it has closed the transaction in accordance with Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") it has entered with Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (the "Williamsburg Venture Holdings"). The Purchase Agreement provides that Williamsburg Venture Holdings is committed to purchase the Company's Ordinary Shares with an aggregate offering price of up to $5,000,000 ("Commitment Amount") from time to time during the Commitment Period, which starts on the date of the filing of the registration statement covering the resale of securities issued under the Purchase Agreement, and shall terminate on the 12 months anniversary of the filing of such initial registration statement and terms as specified in the agreement. The Company intends to use net proceeds from this transaction for the expansion and acquisitions and other general purposes.

Under the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day selected by the Company, The Company has the right, but not the obligation, to present Williamsburg Venture Holdings with a purchase notice, directing Williamsburg Venture Holdings (as principal) to purchase up to a certain number of shares of the Company's Ordinary Shares ("Purchase Notice") at a certain price as defined in the agreement.

Williamsburg Venture Holdings has no right to require any sales by the Company, but is obligated to make purchases from the Company as the Company directs in accordance with the purchase Agreement. For more details, please refer to the Company's Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2021, at https:\\www.sec.gov

Paul Adler, President & CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group, commented: "We believe this transaction will enable us to execute on our expansion plans and will help us implement our acquisition strategy as well as enhance our growth demand."

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines in multiple sectors and also is a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates in multiple CPG segments as well as the snacks market segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

