Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Settles Convertible Promissory Note

Company Repaid $69k Note In Favor of Geneva Roth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it has settled and repaid a Convertible Promissory Note in favor of Geneva Roth for $69,676.20.

It filed an 8-K that said: "Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (the "Registrant") confirmed that the Convertible Promissory Note of Green Stream Holdings Inc. in favor of

Geneva Roth, the "Holder," in the amount of $69,676.20 has been settled, repaid.

The said Holder was entitled to principal, interest, and a prepayment fee along with certain rights. The principal amount, and such other related amounts were settled, amounting to a total of approximately $69,676.20.

On November 4/5, 2021, the Company initiated and made the payment of $69,676.20 as full and final payment of the Promissory Note. Accordingly, the parties have no further rights or obligations as to each other as to such debt, and the Registrant will have no obligations to issue securities to Geneva Roth as to such debt.

Note: the information in this report (including any exhibits) shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This report will not be

deemed a determination or an admission as to the materiality of any information in the report that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD."

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=15334639&guid=dAtwkaQlRO ...

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

+1 (424) 280-4096
president@greenstreamfinance.com
Green Stream Holdings Inc.
Website: greensolarutility.com
Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671931/Green-Stream-Holdings-Inc-GSFI-Settl ...

