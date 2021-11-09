Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA Beats Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA USD 223 million vs. estimate USD 183 million.
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen delivers the highest quarterly EBITDA since the merger in 2017
- Strong rate and profitability development in the Shipping segment outweigh lower volumes in all segments this quarter due to chip shortages
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen continues to expect the supply-demand balance in Shipping to remain favourable over the mid-term due to the overall global fleet situation
- Logistic volumes will benefit from stabilization of automotive semiconductor chip supply expected during 2022
