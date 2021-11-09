Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA Beats Consensus (PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA USD 223 million vs. estimate USD 183 million.Wallenius Wilhelmsen delivers the highest quarterly EBITDA since the merger in 2017Strong rate and profitability development in the Shipping segment outweigh …



