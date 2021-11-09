checkAd

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA Beats Consensus

(PLX AI) – Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA USD 223 million vs. estimate USD 183 million.Wallenius Wilhelmsen delivers the highest quarterly EBITDA since the merger in 2017Strong rate and profitability development in the Shipping segment outweigh …

  • Wallenius Wilhelmsen delivers the highest quarterly EBITDA since the merger in 2017
  • Strong rate and profitability development in the Shipping segment outweigh lower volumes in all segments this quarter due to chip shortages
  • Wallenius Wilhelmsen continues to expect the supply-demand balance in Shipping to remain favourable over the mid-term due to the overall global fleet situation
  • Logistic volumes will benefit from stabilization of automotive semiconductor chip supply expected during 2022
