Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Opening of the Manasquan, NJ Branch Office

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the Manasquan, New Jersey Location. The group is led by Jerome and Brenna Messana

Jerome Messana has more than 40 years experience as a financial professional. Prior to Aegis, Jerry worked at several notable firms including Prudential-Bache, Lehman Brothers, and Oppenheimer. In his 40 year financial services career, Jerry gained experience in M&A, corporate finance, as well as capital markets for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Jerry now specializes in advising clients seeking returns in the large capitalized equity markets. Jerry has built his business on long-lasting relationships by understanding his clients' goals and providing them with personalized investment strategies that help them address their financial needs. He prioritizes supporting impactful charitable causes including The Wounded Warrior Project and Friends of JJ, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing children joy as they undergo treatment in local hospitals.

Brenna Messana began her career in financial services field at boutique financial services firm. Brenna specializes in custodial and retirement accounts along with developing and implementing carefully designed strategies to help clients align their resources with their dreams. In addition to helping clients with their finances, she also is life and health insurance licensed. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from Rutgers School of Business, Brenna began an extensive career in the finance industry. In addition to helping her clients with their investment goals, she is the founder of Friends of JJ, a nonprofit organization committed to lifting the spirits of children while they endure treatment in hospitals across New York and New Jersey.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"We look forward to providing the resources Jerry, Brenna and the entire team need to build their practice and help their clients achieve their financial goals. Their dedication to providing a personalized investment strategy helps clients reach their goals, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Aegis."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are thrilled to expand our presence in New Jersey with the opening of the Manasquan, NJ Branch Office. Jerome and Brenna are excellent additions to our team with their combination of experience, knowledge and history of exceeding client expectations."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

