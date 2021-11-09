checkAd

StageZero to Issue Q3 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, November 16

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2021 operational results after the market closes on Monday November 15, 2021. Management will host a live conference call and accompanying webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, to review the operational results and discuss business developments.

Analyst and Investor Call

Event Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/43507
Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 877-545-0523
International: 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 236178

Replay Number:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 43507

About StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle™, is the first ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle™ uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle™, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

For further information please contact:

Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.



