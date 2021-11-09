checkAd

XVIVO Completes the Acquisition of Star Teams Inc.

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) ("XVIVO") has today completed the acquisition of all shares in the US organ recovery company Star Teams Inc. ("Star Teams") …

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) ("XVIVO") has today completed the acquisition of all shares in the US organ recovery company Star Teams Inc. ("Star Teams") that XVIVO announced on October 28, 2021.

On October 28, 2021, XVIVO announced that the company had entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Star Teams. The completion of the acquisition was conditional upon XVIVO obtaining financing for an initial purchase price of USD 12.61 million with an additional potential earn-out payment of up to USD 13.75 million (in total USD 26.36 million) through the new issue of shares that the company successfully carried out later the same day. XVIVO has today paid the initial cash purchase price and completed the acquisition of Star Teams. Accordingly, Star Teams will be consolidated into XVIVO as of November 9, 2021.

For further information on the acquisition and Star Teams, please see the press release that XVIVO published on October 28, 2021.

November 9, 2021
Gothenburg
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671971/XVIVO-Completes-the-Acquisition-of-S ...

