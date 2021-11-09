checkAd

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its independent directors.

The Company's two independent directors have each been granted an option to purchase up to 261,500 Common Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at an exercise price of $0.175 per share. Each option will vest and become exercisable as to 1/3 of the Shares issuable under the option on each of the following dates: November 9, 2021 (the "Grant Date"), the first anniversary of the Grant Date, and the second anniversary of the Grant Date. The options expire on November 9, 2026, five years after the Grant Date.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is an Ontario corporation dedicated to the commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. The technology allows manufacturing operations to clean their wastewater that would otherwise require costly disposal. The technology also enables the reclamation of up to 90% of the waste as clean water and the return of this valuable resource to the environment. Alternatively, the clean water can be reused by manufacturing operations to reduce their overall water consumption and environmental footprint.

The Company's corporate office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its research, development and engineering office is located in Sarnia, Ontario. For more information on Forward Water Technologies Corp., please visit: https://www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information:

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods . Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make about the future plans of the Company, as well as information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in the Company's filing statement dated October 6, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671974/Forward-Water-Technologies-Corp-Anno ...

Disclaimer

