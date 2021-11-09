checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Announces New Northeast Regional Head

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the appointment of EJ Wislar as Head of its Northeast Region. Mr. Wislar will have responsibility for …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the appointment of EJ Wislar as Head of its Northeast Region. Mr. Wislar will have responsibility for sourcing net leased real estate acquisitions and sale-leaseback investments in the Northeast and Southeast Regions, while also managing and servicing Gladstone Commercial's existing assets in the regions in coordination with his asset management teams.

Mr. Wislar joined Gladstone in 2018 and has worked on originating nearly $250 million in new acquisitions. He has led the Southeast Region since March 2021 and is expanding his role with the addition of the Northeast Region. Prior to joining Gladstone, he was a Senior Associate with Prudential Global Investment Management Real Estate Finance and was a Vice President with United Bank, where he was responsible for the commercial underwriting function. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington & Lee University.

"I am thrilled to lead our growth in the Northeast and Southeast regions. It is truly a privilege to be a part of such a tremendous organization," commented EJ Wislar, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial, on his expanded role.

"EJ has been an integral member of the team since 2018 and we are excited to expand his role within our senior leadership team," remarked Buzz Cooper, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone Commercial.

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial, stated, "We are extremely pleased that EJ is taking on these additional responsibilities. He has considerable knowledge of our investment and operations approach and possesses significant expertise in our measured growth strategy."

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 127 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

South Central: Southeast/Northeast:
Buzz Cooper EJ Wislar
Chief Investment Officer Senior Vice President
(703) 287-5815 (703) 462-1027
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com
Midwest/West:
Ryan Carter
Executive Vice President
(571) 451-0019
Ryan.Carter@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Wertpapier


Autor: Accesswire
