MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) announced today that Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., has decided to step down from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the MorphoSys …

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) announced today that Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., has decided to step down from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the MorphoSys Management Board effective December 31, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. Following Dr. Wandeler's departure, the commercial organization led by Joe Horvat, U.S. General Manager, will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Paul Kress, M.D.

Dr. Wandeler joined MorphoSys in May 2020 and has been responsible for all commercialization activities worldwide, with a focus on strengthening U.S. operations and the launch of MorphoSys' targeted immunotherapy Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix), which received accelerated approval by the FDA in July 2020.

"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board I would like to thank Roland for his contributions to the Executive Committee, the launch of Monjuvi and the establishment of our commercial operations," said Dr. Marc Cluzel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys. "MorphoSys is now well positioned to continue its growth journey and bring breakthrough therapies to people living with cancer."

Dr. Jean-Paul Kress, CEO of MorphoSys: "Roland's strategic thinking, commercial leadership and general management experiences have been key to strengthening our organization and building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

"It has been my honor to work with the exceptional team at MorphoSys," said Roland Wandeler. "I appreciated the opportunity to support the launch of Monjuvi and build a team that can deliver on the full potential of this medicine. I am proud of our work to help more patients benefit from our medicines and want to thank all colleagues for their relentless efforts."

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys Group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiaries MorphoSys US Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has more than 750 employees. For more information visit www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 22:20  |   |   |   

