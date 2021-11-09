Azarga Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to acquire the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon. The Agreement supersedes the non-binding term sheet announced on 14 July 2021.

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the Marg Project. Azarga Metal's technical due diligence has indicated that Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI 43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."