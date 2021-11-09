Azarga Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to acquire the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon. The Agreement supersedes the non-binding term sheet announced on 14 July 2021.
President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the Marg Project. Azarga Metal's technical due diligence has indicated that Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI 43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."
The Company plans to conduct an equity financing to fund an aggressive drill program on the Marg project and announcements will follow in due course regarding the financing arrangements.
ABOUT THE MARG PROJECT
The Marg Project is an undeveloped volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit located in the Mayo Mining District in Central Yukon, approximately 40 kilometres east of Keno City (which itself is approximately 465 kilometres by road north of Whitehorse). The Marg Project claims are located within the First Nation of the Nacho Nyak Dun ("FNNND") traditional territory.
Due diligence conducted by Azarga Metals highlights potential areas the Company will focus on initially to enhance the value of the Marg Project, including:
- Advancing metallurgical and mineralogical work - The Company believes that more appropriate and extensive metallurgical and mineralogical test work could deliver improved economic outcomes. The issue of lack of relevant metallurgical and mineralogical test work presented itself in the PEA with lower than typical recoveries assumed for similar mineralization styles (including very low assumed recoveries into concentrate for gold or silver).
- Analysis and interpretation of 2006 VTEM data (and surface geochemistry) - The Company's analysis and interpretation of the VTEM Airborne ElectroMagnetic ("AEM") surveys completed in 2006 over high-priority felsic volcanics have not yet been adequately followed up with detailed additional ground geophysical surveys, soil sampling, geological mapping and/or drilling.
- Modern soil surveys have also outlined a number of excellent, untested, semi-coincident Ag-Pb-Hg-Ba-Mn-Sb-Tl anomalies ("VMS signature") locally coincident with untested strong VTEM AEM anomalies lying within highly prospective felsic volcanics. As a consequence, there remains considerable exploration upside with the potential to significantly expand the known base and precious metal inventory on the property.
- Analysis of the geological setting of the Marg VMS deposit along with its coincident AEM geophysical and surface geochemical attributes suggest strong potential for additional VMS deposits to occur at regular intervals along strike, especially in an area referred to as the Jane Mineral Occurrence (Yukon Minfile_ID #13663 - located 7 kilometres along strike to the southwest of Marg - see Figure 1).
- Mineralized Envelope extension and exploration - Azarga Metals believes there is strong potential to materially add to mineralization at the Project. Firstly, at Marg itself, deeper drilling is recommended to explore the down-plunge, relatively sparsely drill-tested continuation of two massive sulphide lenses that constitute the bulk of the known Marg mineral resource. Secondly, proposed drilling within three target boxes located immediately northwest of the Marg deposit will be focused on coincident exceptionally strong Ag-Tl-Pb-Cu-Ba in soil anomalies, VTEM AEM conductors and a prospective rhyolite - black shale contact (possibly representing an assumed fold-repeated Marg VMS Horizon with similar geological-geophysical-geochemical attributes), all located within a few hundreds of metres northwest of the historic Marg deposit (Figure 1).
- Initial meetings with the FNNND resulted in a mutual understanding to work together to develop a comprehensive engagement plan, based on Azarga Metals goals and objectives in the spirit of respect, transparency, and partnership. The plan would provide a framework for prioritizing business and training opportunities by Azarga Metals for FNNND individuals, groups and those entities owned by and/or affiliated to FNNND.
Figure 1 - Historic Drill Holes, Target Boxes and Historic Proposed Drill Holes on Geology
