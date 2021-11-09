checkAd

StageZero Life Sciences Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced a corporate update.

As previously announced, Richard Huston has now been appointed to the StageZero Life Sciences Board of Directors. His appointment is part of the terms of the Health Clinics acquisition that closed on September 2, 2021.

"We welcome Richard to the Board and it is the first step to us expanding our number of Directors as well as diversifying skill sets and expertise" commented James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO. "With a much larger, integrated company we have significantly added to the depth of the management group and now have the opportunity to do the same at Board level".

Richard has over 30 years experience in the Financial Industry and in that time has held Executive roles in Asia, Europe and the UK. He has been involved in start ups and small businesses in both the UK and the US and is currently the Managing Director of Seek Group, a pharmaceutical company and holds several related Directorships in Biotech.

The date for a Special Shareholders meeting has been set for Thursday December 9, 2021. As previously disclosed, the purpose of the meeting is for shareholders to approve whether the contingent compensation to be paid to Health Clinics is paid in shares or via a royalty.

The acquisition of Health Clinics was an all share deal, with 15M shares paid upon closing, and 8M shares to be paid should the acquired Health Clinics businesses achieve certain revenue performance milestones.

The milestones are the generation of US$4M in revenue from the AVRT program over any consecutive 12 month period from September 2021 to December 2022.

"The combination of CareOncology and StageZero Life Sciences has come together very quickly and we are operating as an integrated company" said James Howard-Tripp. "We are showing growth in TREAT, our program for critically ill cancer patients, and the introduction of Aristotle and AVRT are generating the interest we anticipated amongst patients, physicians and healthcare groups. It is an exciting time for us".

About StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.
StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle™, is the first ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle™ uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle™, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

For further information please contact:
Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838
rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672013/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Corporate-Up ...

StageZero Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Stage Zero Life Sciences - Investmentchance mit Krebsfrüherkennung, Umsätze durch Covid-19 tests
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 23:00  |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StageZero Life Sciences Corporate Update TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating ...
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:30 UhrStageZero to Issue Q3 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, November 16
Accesswire | Analysen