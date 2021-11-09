Celcuity to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies and Craig-Hallum Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will participate in virtual meetings with investors at the following conferences:

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

763-392-0123

Westwicke ICR

Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com

(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: