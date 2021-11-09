Nexa Resources Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Company has decided to pursue the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares following an internal assessment of the relative advantages and disadvantages associated with the continued listing on the TSX. In arriving at the determination to delist, the Company considered, among other things, the burdens associated with the listing, the minimal trading volumes on the TSX and the availability of an alternative market for the Common Shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE:NEXA)(TSX:NEXA) announces that it has applied for a voluntarily delisting of its common shares ("Common Shares") from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in Canada. Subject to such application being accepted by the TSX, it is expected that the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX effective as of the close of trading on or about November 30, 2021.

The Company's Common Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE under the symbol "NEXA". In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, the TSX does not require shareholder approval of the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX as an acceptable alternative market will exist for the Common Shares on the date of delisting.

The delisting from the TSX is not expected to have any impact on the Company's ongoing operations.

The Company will remain a reporting issuer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada following the delisting and continue to file in Canada and disseminate to Canadian resident holders of the Common Shares its continuous and periodic disclosure documents until such time as it ceases to be obligated to do so. The Company intends to apply under Canadian securities laws for an order that it cease to be a reporting issuer as soon as is practicable following the delisting from the TSX.

Holders of the Common Shares in Canadian brokerage accounts are encouraged to contact their brokers to verify how to trade their Common Shares on the NYSE in the future.

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2020 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie.