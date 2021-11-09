The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releases.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) to launch "ARitize Metaverse Studio

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has announced plans to launch its SaaS Metaverse Studio SDK enabling its customers to create their own metaverses. This unified Metaverse Studio will provide the company with a first-mover advantage in the race to bring the Metaverse to the masses. The new studio will be branded as the "Aritize Metaverse Studio". Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming launch.

White Gold (TSXV:WGO) intersects significant gold mineralization on its flagship White Gold Property

White Gold Corp (WGO) is pleased to report assay results for its recently completed diamond drilling program on the Ryan's Surprise target. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces inferred at 1.39 g/t Au and the VG deposit hosts a historic inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au. CEO David D'Onofrio sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT) reports intercept of 12.0 g/t gold over 6.05 metres and extends Blueberry Zone

