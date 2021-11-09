checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releases.The Power …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) to launch "ARitize Metaverse Studio

Foto: Accesswire

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has announced plans to launch its SaaS Metaverse Studio SDK enabling its customers to create their own metaverses. This unified Metaverse Studio will provide the company with a first-mover advantage in the race to bring the Metaverse to the masses. The new studio will be branded as the "Aritize Metaverse Studio". Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming launch.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR Solutions' updates, click here.

White Gold (TSXV:WGO) intersects significant gold mineralization on its flagship White Gold Property

Foto: Accesswire

White Gold Corp (WGO) is pleased to report assay results for its recently completed diamond drilling program on the Ryan's Surprise target. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces inferred at 1.39 g/t Au and the VG deposit hosts a historic inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au. CEO David D'Onofrio sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with David D'Onofrio and to learn more about White Gold Corp's updates, click here.

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT) reports intercept of 12.0 g/t gold over 6.05 metres and extends Blueberry Zone

Foto: Accesswire

Scottie Resources (SCOT) is pleased to report assay results from its Blueberry Zone. Scottie reports new intercepts that extend the strike of the zone 100 m to the south, including 4.27 g/t gold over 11.9 metres. CEO Brad Rourke sat down with Carolyn Egan to discuss the assay results.

Seite 1 von 3
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 23:55  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands Discussing Their Latest News VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releases.The Power …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating ...
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Charge Enterprises Comments on Infrastructure Bill Passage
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.11.21Nextech AR To Launch “ARitize Metaverse Studio” SDK As SaaS Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.11.21Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings & Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21Nextech AR Closes CAD $5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.11.21Nextech AR Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.10.21Nextech AR Solutions Engages Stockhouse, Canada’s Largest Financial Portal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.10.21Nextech AR Signs Multiple Deals With Asian Ecommerce Aggregators
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21Nextech AR Finalizes Change of Auditor to Marcum LLP to Better Align with U.S. Exchange Uplisting Goal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on Latest Company News
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten