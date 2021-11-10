Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO

Ms. McLean has over 30 years' experience working with numerous publicly traded and private companies, specializing in the areas of financial reporting, controls and administration, and has served as CFO for several junior mineral exploration companies.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc . (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FSE:1QB1) (" Idaho Champion " or the " Company ") today announces that the Company has hired Grove Corporate Services Ltd. to provide corporate finance and accounting, administrative and corporate secretarial support, and is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Donna McLean as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Ms. Helga Fairhurst as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Ms. Fairhurst has over 15 years of experience with providing corporate administrative and secretarial services to public companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, and CSE within the mining industry.

Ms. McLean and Ms. Fairhurst will take over from Mr. Julio DiGirolamo who served as the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary since the Company's inception.

"Julio played a key role in our operations over the past five years and, having had the opportunity to work closely with him, I would like to acknowledge his contribution to the development of Idaho Champion. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to wish him well as he moves on to focus on other projects and thank him for his years of dedicated service to Idaho Champion," stated President and CEO Jonathan Buick.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

