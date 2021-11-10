checkAd

Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has hired Grove Corporate Services Ltd. to provide corporate finance and accounting, administrative and corporate secretarial support, and is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Donna McLean as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Ms. Helga Fairhurst as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Ms. McLean has over 30 years' experience working with numerous publicly traded and private companies, specializing in the areas of financial reporting, controls and administration, and has served as CFO for several junior mineral exploration companies.

Ms. Fairhurst has over 15 years of experience with providing corporate administrative and secretarial services to public companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, and CSE within the mining industry.

Ms. McLean and Ms. Fairhurst will take over from Mr. Julio DiGirolamo who served as the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary since the Company's inception.

"Julio played a key role in our operations over the past five years and, having had the opportunity to work closely with him, I would like to acknowledge his contribution to the development of Idaho Champion. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to wish him well as he moves on to focus on other projects and thank him for his years of dedicated service to Idaho Champion," stated President and CEO Jonathan Buick.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Jonathan Buick"
Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications
Phone: (416) 567- 9087
Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including suggested strike extension. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

