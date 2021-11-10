checkAd

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 16, 2021

Financials for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Ended September 30, 2021 will be released November 15, 2021NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical …

Financials for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Ended September 30, 2021 will be released November 15, 2021

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing niche generic products, announced today that the second quarter financial results of the 2022 fiscal year will be released on Monday, November 15, 2021. Elite's management will host a live conference call Tuesday, November 16 at 11:30 AM EST to discuss the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Stockholders should submit questions to the company prior to the call.

Date: November 16, 2021
Time: 11:30 AM EST
Dial- in numbers: 1-800-346-7359 (domestic)
1-973-528-0008 (international)
Conference number: 98840
Questions: dianne@elitepharma.com
General questions by 5:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Financial questions by 7:00 PM EST on Monday, November 15, 2021
Audio Replay: https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to Lannett Company, Prasco, LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. For more information, visit www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of products by the FDA, and the actions the FDA may require of Elite in order to obtain such approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors are discussed, without limitation, in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com
www.elitepharma.com

SOURCE: Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672004/Elite-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-to-Host-Co ...




