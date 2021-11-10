E.ON 9-Month Adjusted EBIT EUR 3,100 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,060 Million
(PLX AI) – E.ON 9-month revenue EUR 48,100 million vs. estimate EUR 50,000 million.9-Month adjusted net income EUR 2,200 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 4,400-4,600 millionOutlook FY adjusted net income EUR 2,200-2,400 million
- 9-Month adjusted net income EUR 2,200 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 4,400-4,600 million
- Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 2,200-2,400 million
