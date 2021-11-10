checkAd

Maersk Drilling, Noble to Merger in All Stock Transaction

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation announce agreement to combine in all stock deal.Maersk Drilling shareholders and Noble shareholders will each own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of the combined companyMaersk Drilling …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation announce agreement to combine in all stock deal.
  • Maersk Drilling shareholders and Noble shareholders will each own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of the combined company
  • Maersk Drilling Noble combined company is expected to have a normalized free cash flow potential of up to USD 375 million in 2023 and onwards
  • The combination is expected to generate estimated annual run-rate synergies of USD 125 million
  • Shares will be listed in both New York and Copenhagen
  • The transaction is targeted to close in mid-2022
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021   

