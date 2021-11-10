checkAd

SMA Solar 9-Month EBITDA Tops Estimates; Guidance Unchanged

  • (PLX AI) – SMA Solar 9-month sales EUR 745 million vs. estimate EUR 748 million.
  • 9-month EBITDA EUR 53 million vs. estimate EUR 47 million
  • CEO says order intake is developing very well, and we will start off with a high order backlog next year, for which we anticipate significant sales growth overall
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 07:07  |   |   |   

