SMA Solar 9-Month EBITDA Tops Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – SMA Solar 9-month sales EUR 745 million vs. estimate EUR 748 million.9-month EBITDA EUR 53 million vs. estimate EUR 47 millionCEO says order intake is developing very well, and we will start off with a high order backlog next year, for …
- CEO says order intake is developing very well, and we will start off with a high order backlog next year, for which we anticipate significant sales growth overall
