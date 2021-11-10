Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Allianz Now Sees 2021 Operating Profit at Higher End of Target Range (PLX AI) – Allianz Q3 operating profit EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,050 million.Q3 net income EUR 2,100 million vs. estimate EUR 2,000 million2021 operating profit now expected to be at the higher end of the target range of 12 billion euros, …



