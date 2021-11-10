Infineon Q4 Net Income EUR 464 Million vs. Estimate EUR 319 Million
(PLX AI) – Infineon Q4 revenue EUR 3,007 million vs. estimate EUR 2,938 million.Q4 gross margin 41.2% vs. estimate 39.5%Outlook FY revenue EUR 12,700 millionOutlook FY free cash flow EUR 1,000 million
