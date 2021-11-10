checkAd

Voestalpine Half Year Revenue EUR 7,000 Million vs. Estimate EUR 7,000 Million

(PLX AI) – Voestalpine half year pretax profit EUR 611 million vs. estimate EUR 595 million.Half year net income EUR 486 millionHalf year EBIT EUR 651 million vs. estimate EUR 640 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,900-2,200 million

  • (PLX AI) – Voestalpine half year pretax profit EUR 611 million vs. estimate EUR 595 million.
  • Half year net income EUR 486 million
  • Half year EBIT EUR 651 million vs. estimate EUR 640 million
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,900-2,200 million
voestalpine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 35,55, was eine Steigerung von +6,45% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 07:30  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voestalpine Half Year Revenue EUR 7,000 Million vs. Estimate EUR 7,000 Million (PLX AI) – Voestalpine half year pretax profit EUR 611 million vs. estimate EUR 595 million.Half year net income EUR 486 millionHalf year EBIT EUR 651 million vs. estimate EUR 640 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,900-2,200 million

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
Ambu Short Position Increased By Kintbury Capital
Andritz Gets Contract for Pulp Mill for Suzano in Brazil
Bayer Shares Rise After Strong Earnings, Improved Outlook, Analysts Say
Einhell Raises FY Revenue Guidance to EUR 880 Million from EUR 830-850 Million Previously
Deutsche Bank Says S&P Upgrades Its Issuer Credit Rating to A- from BBB+
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA Beats Consensus
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.11.21UBS stuft Voestalpine auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.11.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gewinnt 1,1 Prozent - Erste setzt Rally fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.11.21TERMINAVISO: Virtuelle Pressekonferenz der voestalpine AG zur Veröffentlichung der Finanzergebnisse zum 1. Halbjahr 2021/22
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
08.11.21TERMINAVISO: Virtuelle Pressekonferenz der voestalpine AG zur Veröffentlichung der Finanzergebnisse zum 1. Halbjahr 2021/22
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
06.11.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.11.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne - AT&S legen kräftig zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.11.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stahlwerte gefragt nach Ende des Zollstreits mit den USA
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
25.10.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft Voestalpine auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
23.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen