Voestalpine Half Year Revenue EUR 7,000 Million vs. Estimate EUR 7,000 Million
(PLX AI) – Voestalpine half year pretax profit EUR 611 million vs. estimate EUR 595 million.Half year net income EUR 486 millionHalf year EBIT EUR 651 million vs. estimate EUR 640 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,900-2,200 million
