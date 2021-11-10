Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Adidas Q3 Earnings Miss; Outlook Now at Lower End of Range (PLX AI) – Adidas Q3 net income from continuing operations reaches EUR 479 million.Q3 revenue EUR 5,752 million vs. estimate EUR 5,830 millionQ3 operating profit EUR 672 million vs. estimate EUR 682 millionQ3 gross margin 50.1% vs. estimate …



