Adidas Q3 Earnings Miss; Outlook Now at Lower End of Range

(PLX AI) – Adidas Q3 net income from continuing operations reaches EUR 479 million.Q3 revenue EUR 5,752 million vs. estimate EUR 5,830 millionQ3 operating profit EUR 672 million vs. estimate EUR 682 millionQ3 gross margin 50.1% vs. estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – Adidas Q3 net income from continuing operations reaches EUR 479 million.
  • Q3 revenue EUR 5,752 million vs. estimate EUR 5,830 million
  • Q3 operating profit EUR 672 million vs. estimate EUR 682 million
  • Q3 gross margin 50.1% vs. estimate 51.3%
  • Adidas growth is now anticipated to come in at the lower end of range due to the longer-than-expected sourcing disruptions
  • Both operating margin and net income from continuing operations are also forecast to reach the lower end of the previously communicated ranges of between 9.5% and 10% (operating margin) and between € 1.4 billion and € 1.5 billion (net income from continuing operations)
  • Due to significantly higher supply chain costs as well as a less favorable market mix, the gross margin is now expected to increase to a level between 50.5% and 51.0% in 2021 (previously: around 52%)


Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 07:36  |  34   |   |   

