FACC 9-Month Earnings in Line with Consensus; Outlook Adjusted
(PLX AI) – FACC 9-month revenue EUR 358.3 million vs. estimate EUR 358 million.9-month EBIT EUR 2.9 million vs. estimate EUR 2.9 millionOutlook for the end of the year adjusted: around EUR 500 million revenues, around EUR 30 million negative one-off …
