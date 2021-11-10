Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

FACC 9-Month Earnings in Line with Consensus; Outlook Adjusted (PLX AI) – FACC 9-month revenue EUR 358.3 million vs. estimate EUR 358 million.9-month EBIT EUR 2.9 million vs. estimate EUR 2.9 millionOutlook for the end of the year adjusted: around EUR 500 million revenues, around EUR 30 million negative one-off …



