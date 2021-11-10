checkAd

Evotec Reaches Programme Designations in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, NASDAQ:EVO) announced today that the Company reached additional programme designations within its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) triggering payments of in total US$ 40 m to Evotec.

These target-based programme designations further bolster the growing pipeline and are expected to follow EVT8683, which Bristol Myers Squibb opted to license after the successful filing of an IND application with the FDA.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: "Our collaboration with BMS continues to be highly productive. These achievements are a testimony of the great team spirit between Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec colleagues that enabled us to advance highly challenging programmes to key value inflection points."

The collaboration was initiated in December 2016 with the goal of identifying disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs only offer short-term management of the patients' symptoms and there is a huge unmet medical need for therapeutic modalities that slow down or reverse disease progression. The collaboration leverages Evotec's industrialised iPSC platform using patient-derived disease models, which is one of the largest and most sophisticated platforms in the industry.

About Evotec and iPSC
Induced pluripotent stem cells (also known as iPS cells or iPSCs) are a type of pluripotent stem cell that can be generated directly from adult cells. The iPSC technology was pioneered by Shinya Yamanaka's lab in Kyoto, Japan, who showed in 2006 that the introduction of four specific genes encoding transcription factors could convert adult cells into pluripotent stem cells. He was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize along with Sir John Gurdon "for the discovery that mature cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent". Pluripotent stem cells hold great promise in the field of regenerative medicine. Because they can propagate indefinitely, as well as give rise to every other cell type in the body (such as neurons, heart, pancreatic and liver cells), they represent a single source of cells that could be used to replace those lost to damage or disease.

