DOF Q3 Revenue NOK 2,052 Million

(PLX AI) – DOF Q3 EBITDA NOK 865 million.Q3 net income NOK -128 millionSays dialogue with the lenders concerning a robust long-term financial solution has had progress during 3rd quarterThe discussions continue, and there are important issues …

  • (PLX AI) – DOF Q3 EBITDA NOK 865 million.
  • Q3 net income NOK -128 million
  • Says dialogue with the lenders concerning a robust long-term financial solution has had progress during 3rd quarter
  • The discussions continue, and there are important issues pending, hence the outcome of the restructuring process is still uncertain
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 08:04   

