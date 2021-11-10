DOF Q3 Revenue NOK 2,052 Million
(PLX AI) – DOF Q3 EBITDA NOK 865 million.Q3 net income NOK -128 millionSays dialogue with the lenders concerning a robust long-term financial solution has had progress during 3rd quarterThe discussions continue, and there are important issues …
DOF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – DOF Q3 EBITDA NOK 865 million.
- Q3 net income NOK -128 million
- Says dialogue with the lenders concerning a robust long-term financial solution has had progress during 3rd quarter
- The discussions continue, and there are important issues pending, hence the outcome of the restructuring process is still uncertain
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0