H+H International Q3 Adjusted EBITDA DKK 171 Million vs. Estimate DKK 174 Million
(PLX AI) – H H International Q3 organic growth 13% vs. estimate 13.9%.Q3 adjusted EBIT DKK 125 million vs. estimate DKK 126 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 15%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 375-400 million
