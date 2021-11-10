TotalEnergies, Daimler Truck to Develop Ecosystem for Heavy Duty Trucks Running on Hydrogen
(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Daimler Truck AG Partner to Develop Hydrogen Ecosystem for Transportation in Europe.The partners will collaborate in the development of ecosystems for heavy-duty trucks running on hydrogen, with the intent to demonstrate …
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Daimler Truck AG Partner to Develop Hydrogen Ecosystem for Transportation in Europe.
- The partners will collaborate in the development of ecosystems for heavy-duty trucks running on hydrogen, with the intent to demonstrate the attractiveness and effectiveness of trucking powered by clean hydrogen and the ambition to play a lead role in kickstarting the rollout of hydrogen infrastructure for transportation
- The collaboration includes hydrogen sourcing and logistics, dispensing of hydrogen in service stations, development of hydrogen-based trucks, establishment of a customer base as well as other areas
- TotalEnergies has the ambition by 2030 to operate directly or indirectly up to 150 hydrogen refueling stations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and France
- As part of the collaboration, Daimler Truck is also to supply hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks to its customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and France by 2025
- The truck manufacturer will support its customers to ensure easy operability and highly competitive uptime
