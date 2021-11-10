AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January – September 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

"During the third quarter, we received positive data from our Phase I SAD clinical trial with the drug candidate ACD856, which is part of the NeuroRestore platform and which we are developing with a focus on Alzheimer's disease. We also received approval to test higher doses of the compound in the study, which is now underway, and after the end of the quarter we also started our Phase I MAD clinical trial with this compound. Regarding our ACD440 pain project, that belongs to the Painless platform and targets neuropathic pain, we have now submitted a request for a pre-IND meeting to the FDA for a planned Phase II study. We also focused on further developing new compounds in our preclinical pain project, TrkA-NAM, with the aim of choosing a drug candidate for the project in the second half of 2021. Thus we have once again closed the books on yet another positive and very active quarter at AlzeCure."