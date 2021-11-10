AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January – September 2021
AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - September 2021 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/
"During the third quarter, we received positive data from our Phase I SAD clinical trial with the drug candidate ACD856, which is part of the NeuroRestore platform and which we are developing with a focus on Alzheimer's disease. We also received approval to test higher doses of the compound in the study, which is now underway, and after the end of the quarter we also started our Phase I MAD clinical trial with this compound. Regarding our ACD440 pain project, that belongs to the Painless platform and targets neuropathic pain, we have now submitted a request for a pre-IND meeting to the FDA for a planned Phase II study. We also focused on further developing new compounds in our preclinical pain project, TrkA-NAM, with the aim of choosing a drug candidate for the project in the second half of 2021. Thus we have once again closed the books on yet another positive and very active quarter at AlzeCure."
Martin Jönsson, CEO
Financial information for July - September, 2021
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.
- Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).
- Loss for the period totaled SEK -16,507 thousand (-21,455).
- Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.44 (-0.57).
- Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 68,299 thousand (138,334).
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 62,672 thousand (132,976).
Financial information for January - September, 2021
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.
- Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 0 thousand (0).
- The earnings for the period amounted to SEK -55,162 thousand (-53,646).
- Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -1.46 (-1.42).
- Total assets amounted to SEK 68,299 thousand (138,334) at the end of the period.
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 62,672 thousand (132,976) at the end of the period.
Significant events during the period January - September, 2021
