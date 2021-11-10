checkAd

Nordex Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland

(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 101 MW from Ireland.Order for 22 turbines of the Delta4000 series with 15 N149/4.X turbines and a further seven N149/5.X machines to be supplied for the "Ardderroo" wind farmThe order also includes a …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 101 MW from Ireland.
  • Order for 22 turbines of the Delta4000 series with 15 N149/4.X turbines and a further seven N149/5.X machines to be supplied for the "Ardderroo" wind farm
  • The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for 20 years
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 14,85, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 08:32  |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 101 MW from Ireland.Order for 22 turbines of the Delta4000 series with 15 N149/4.X turbines and a further seven N149/5.X machines to be supplied for the "Ardderroo" wind farmThe order also includes a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
Ambu Short Position Increased By Kintbury Capital
Deutsche Bank Says S&P Upgrades Its Issuer Credit Rating to A- from BBB+
Andritz Gets Contract for Pulp Mill for Suzano in Brazil
Einhell Raises FY Revenue Guidance to EUR 880 Million from EUR 830-850 Million Previously
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q3 EBITDA Beats Consensus
Hexagon CEO Sold 1.5 Million Shares
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:50 UhrNordex Aktie: Kommt die große Trendwende?
4investors | Kommentare
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über 101 MW aus Irland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 101 MW from Ireland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:10 UhrNordex, Clean Logistics, Nikola – Kaum zu stemmender Umstieg
inv3st.de | Unternehmensnachrichten
09.11.21Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) trotz starker Zahlen leichter; Tesla (TL0) rutschen deutlich ab
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
09.11.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Schwächerer US-Aktienmarkt beeinflusst
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.11.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Bayer und Nordex
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.11.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 09.11.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.11.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex erholt nach Talfahrt - Ausblick überrascht nicht
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.11.21Aktienlust Aktuell – Tesla, Nordex, Eckert & Ziegler, Schaeffler, Porsche, Munich Re, Bayer, About You
Aktienlust | Analysen