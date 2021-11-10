Nordex Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland
(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 101 MW from Ireland.Order for 22 turbines of the Delta4000 series with 15 N149/4.X turbines and a further seven N149/5.X machines to be supplied for the "Ardderroo" wind farmThe order also includes a …
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 101 MW from Ireland.
- Order for 22 turbines of the Delta4000 series with 15 N149/4.X turbines and a further seven N149/5.X machines to be supplied for the "Ardderroo" wind farm
- The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for 20 years
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0