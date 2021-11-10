Vestas Enters Strategic Partnership with Maersk on All Container Transport
- (PLX AI) – Vestas enters strategic partnership with Maersk on all containerised transport
- Vestas gets direct access to container capacity at a fixed price with Maersk partnership
- The partnership includes door-to-door transport from our suppliers to our factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment
- In addition, the partnership also includes all airfreight shipments
- The partnership does not include non-containerised road transport and outbound transport, which will continue to be managed by DSV and other partners
