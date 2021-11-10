checkAd

u-blox AG: u-blox Extends 'Bring your Own SIM' Approach to Providing MQTT Communication for Low-Power IoT Sensor Networks

Expands and complements IoT Communication-as-a-Service portfolioTHALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, …

Expands and complements IoT Communication-as-a-Service portfolio

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has introduced a service that provides Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the benefits of MQTT communication. The u-blox MQTT Flex service lets any SIM-based connectivity leverage MQTT-SN communication​ at predictable cost with on-demand scalability. MQTT Flex is built on top of the foundation of a scalable, high-performance MQTT broker and powerful Data Flow Manager , making it simple to communicate data between IoT devices and the enterprise. The service is uniquely optimized for asset tracking, sensor networks, and monitoring applications, especially those that need little bandwidth and must operate at low power.

Overcomes limitations of other approaches
u-blox already offers a global connectivity solution for any type of IoT device through its MQTT Anywhere service and IoT SIM card , enabling seamless global roaming on 2G, 3G, and LTE networks. MQTT Flex expands the addressable market by allowing users to bring their existing cellular connectivity together with u-blox's IoT Communication-as-a-Service .

A key benefit of the u-blox MQTT Flex service is that it offers a "Bring Your Own SIM" strategy that enables users to take advantage of MQTT communication without the operational, logistical, or cost impact of changing their mobile network operator. MQTT Flex also allows compliance to IoT project requirements where government or local municipalities might mandate the use of a local network operator.

In some geographies, such as Turkey, Brazil, and Australia, network operators do not allow permanent roaming, which precludes the use of the MQTT Anywhere global roaming IoT SIM. MQTT Flex overcomes the challenge of permanent roaming restrictions by retaining the home network connectivity.

The MQTT Flex service also enables MQTT-SN communications over NB-IoT, specifically in regions where global roaming agreements for the low-power, low data-rate radio technology have yet to be agreed. The features of NB-IoT, including extended cellular coverage, may be useful for connecting to systems deep within buildings or below ground such as utility meters.

All u-blox services are delivered via the Thingstream IoT service delivery platform. The intuitive interface provides a self-serve environment from which users have autonomy to manage IoT device fleets, manage billing, monitor events, and have complete API control of functionality. Thingstream enables a frictionless business experience because it eliminates complexities and allows users to engage more efficiently and reduce time-to-market.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com )

Find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
PR Manager
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

SOURCE: u-blox AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672079/u-blox-AG-u-blox-Extends-Bring-your- ...

u-blox Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 09:20  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

u-blox AG: u-blox Extends 'Bring your Own SIM' Approach to Providing MQTT Communication for Low-Power IoT Sensor Networks Expands and complements IoT Communication-as-a-Service portfolioTHALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Vertex Energy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Strategic Update
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrEQS-News: u-blox AG: u-blox extends 'bring your own SIM' approach to providing MQTT communication for low-power IoT sensor networks
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.11.21u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
Accesswire | Analysen
01.11.21EQS-News: u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.10.21Taoglas and u-blox Partner to Deliver Highly Reliable Positioning Solution for E-Bike provider COWBOY
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.21EQS-News: u-blox AG: Taoglas and u-blox Partner to Deliver Highly Reliable Positioning Solution for E-Bike provider COWBOY
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21EQS-News: u-blox AG: u-blox announces ultra-compact, feature-rich Bluetooth low energy SiP for industrial and indoor positioning applications
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21EQS-News: Bird debuts cutting edge smart sidewalk protection
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten