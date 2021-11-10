Hexagon Falls 5% After CEO Sold 1.5 Million Shares
(PLX AI) – Hexagon fell 5% in early trading after the CEO sold more than 1.5 million shares in the past few days. The company said yesterday evening that CEO Ola Rollén sold the shares on Nov. 5 and Nov. 8He still owns 502,075 shares and 318,195 …
- The company said yesterday evening that CEO Ola Rollén sold the shares on Nov. 5 and Nov. 8
- He still owns 502,075 shares and 318,195 share-based performance awards
