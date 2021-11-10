Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Gets DKK 2.1 Billion Contract for Copenhagen Airport Terminal Extension (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff has entered into a design and build contract for the extension of Terminal 3 in Copenhagen Airport.The contract has a value of DKK 2.1 billionThe contract will be included in the outlook for the financial year 2021/22 …



