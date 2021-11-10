checkAd

Per Aarsleff Gets DKK 2.1 Billion Contract for Copenhagen Airport Terminal Extension

(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff has entered into a design and build contract for the extension of Terminal 3 in Copenhagen Airport.The contract has a value of DKK 2.1 billionThe contract will be included in the outlook for the financial year 2021/22 …

  • (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff has entered into a design and build contract for the extension of Terminal 3 in Copenhagen Airport.
  • The contract has a value of DKK 2.1 billion
  • The contract will be included in the outlook for the financial year 2021/22 published together with the annual report for the financial year 2020/21 on 21 December
  • The extension will be completed in 2028
