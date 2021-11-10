NRC Is on Track for Better Margins, DNB Says in Upgrade; Shares up 3.5%

(PLX AI) – NRC Group is on track to post better EBIT margins, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to NOK 40 from NOK 17

Shares rose 3.5% in morning trading

With confirmation that new orders have higher margins, we see improved risk/reward on a potential EBIT margin rebound and significant upside potential, DNB said




