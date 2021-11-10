checkAd

NRC Is on Track for Better Margins, DNB Says in Upgrade; Shares up 3.5%

  • (PLX AI) – NRC Group is on track to post better EBIT margins, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target raised to NOK 40 from NOK 17
  • Shares rose 3.5% in morning trading
  • With confirmation that new orders have higher margins, we see improved risk/reward on a potential EBIT margin rebound and significant upside potential, DNB said
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 10:47  |  27   |   |   

