Bakkafrost Still Attractive In Long Term Despite Poor Q3 Results, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost third-quarter results were below expectations, but analysts remain positive on the long-term growth of the company.Bakkafrost is expected to normalize performance in Faroe Islands and gradually improve in Scotland, Carnegie … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost third-quarter results were below expectations, but analysts remain positive on the long-term growth of the company.

Bakkafrost is expected to normalize performance in Faroe Islands and gradually improve in Scotland, Carnegie says

Recommendation upgraded to hold from sell at Carnegie, but target price cut to NOK 650 from NOK 690

Despite a soft quarter, there are limited changes to the long-term case, Carnegie said

The long-term investment case of Bakkafrost is still intact, according to Kepler Cheuvreux, which kept a buy rating on the stock, with the price target cut to NOK 790 from NOK 865

Q3 was just a bump in the road, and Bakkafrost is set to grow in 2022 and is one of few salmon farmers with significant spare capacity, SEB says

Bakkafrost is a buying opportunity after Q3, SEB said, reiterating a buy recommendation, with price target down to NOK 760 from NOK 808

Bakkafrost shares were down 1.8% in mid-morning trading



