TeamViewer Keeps 2021, Mid-Term Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – TeamViewer Full-year 2021 and mid-term guidance confirmed.Sees Total Addressable Market (TAM) of c. EUR 19 bn in 2021, which is expected to grow at 18% p.a. through 2025Says SMB business is still TeamViewer's largest segment with a …
- Sees Total Addressable Market (TAM) of c. EUR 19 bn in 2021, which is expected to grow at 18% p.a. through 2025
- Says SMB business is still TeamViewer's largest segment with a generally strong track record that has recently seen a slowdown based on a pull forward effect during the pandemic as well as increased competition at the lower end
- However, the business is set to grow in line with the market, the company said
