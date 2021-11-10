Gungnir Drills 44.90 g/t platinum over 0.65 metres, 13.65 metres of 0.83% nickel, 8.00 metres of 1.03% nickel, Peak Assay of 5.12% nickel at Lappvattnet

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF)("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report more near surface, high-grade nickel and platinum results from its 2021, 15-hole drill program at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are for drill holes LAP21-08 to -10 plus a very high-grade platinum interval in partial assay results for drill hole LAP21-14. Assays are pending for drill holes LAP21-11 to -15.

44.90 g/t (1.31 ounces per ton) platinum over 0.65 metres in hole LAP21-14; highest platinum grade at Lappvattnet to date

13.65 metres grading 0.83% nickel, including 1.16% nickel over 5.50 metres in hole LAP21-10

8.00 metres grading 1.03% nickel, including 2.90% nickel over 0.60 metres in hole LAP21-09

Peak values of 5.12% nickel over 0.20 metres and 3.23% nickel over 0.25 metres in hole LAP21-08

All results reported are 40 to 80 metres below surface

Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are seeing further assays rolling-in now and we should have all results reported more or less on schedule by mid-December 2021. Once again, we continue to report high-grade nickel assays at Lappvattnet, all near surface, with more assays to come from five drill holes. We are also highlighting a very high-grade platinum interval of 44.90 g/t Pt over 0.65 metres (topping our previous high of 39.00 g/t Pt over 0.45 metres) which continues to re-affirm potential for value-added precious metals locally at Lappvattnet."

Results Table:



Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t) LAP21-14 ** 43.85 44.50 0.65 pending pending pending 45.53 LAP21-10 68.00 81.65 13.65 0.83 0.11 0.02 0.12 76.15 81.65 5.50 1.16 0.12 0.02 0.10 80.95 81.65 0.70 2.22 0.10 0.03 0.12 LAP21-09 42.00 50.00 8.00 1.03 0.36 0.02 0.14 44.00 44.60 0.60 2.90 0.39 0.05 0.19 LAP21-08 54.00 60.30 6.30 0.62 0.13 0.01 0.13 55.60 55.80 0.20 5.12 0.02 0.04 0.16 60.05 60.30 0.25 3.23 0.11 0.05 0.64 PGEs in grams per tonne (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) ** Partial assay results only; PGEs for LAP21-14 = 44.90 g/t Pt + 0.15 g/t Pd + 0.48 g/t Au Length is core length in metres

Drilling Details: