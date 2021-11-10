Gungnir Drills 44.90 g/t platinum over 0.65 metres, 13.65 metres of 0.83% nickel, 8.00 metres of 1.03% nickel, Peak Assay of 5.12% nickel at Lappvattnet
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF)("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report more near surface, high-grade nickel and platinum results from its 2021, 15-hole drill program at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are for drill holes LAP21-08 to -10 plus a very high-grade platinum interval in partial assay results for drill hole LAP21-14. Assays are pending for drill holes LAP21-11 to -15.
Highlights:
- 44.90 g/t (1.31 ounces per ton) platinum over 0.65 metres in hole LAP21-14; highest platinum grade at Lappvattnet to date
- 13.65 metres grading 0.83% nickel, including 1.16% nickel over 5.50 metres in hole LAP21-10
- 8.00 metres grading 1.03% nickel, including 2.90% nickel over 0.60 metres in hole LAP21-09
- Peak values of 5.12% nickel over 0.20 metres and 3.23% nickel over 0.25 metres in hole LAP21-08
- All results reported are 40 to 80 metres below surface
Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are seeing further assays rolling-in now and we should have all results reported more or less on schedule by mid-December 2021. Once again, we continue to report high-grade nickel assays at Lappvattnet, all near surface, with more assays to come from five drill holes. We are also highlighting a very high-grade platinum interval of 44.90 g/t Pt over 0.65 metres (topping our previous high of 39.00 g/t Pt over 0.45 metres) which continues to re-affirm potential for value-added precious metals locally at Lappvattnet."
Results Table:
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ni %
|Cu %
|Co %
|PGEs (g/t)
|LAP21-14 **
|43.85
|44.50
|0.65
|pending
|pending
|pending
|45.53
|LAP21-10
|68.00
|81.65
|13.65
|0.83
|0.11
|0.02
|0.12
|76.15
|81.65
|5.50
|1.16
|0.12
|0.02
|0.10
|80.95
|81.65
|0.70
|2.22
|0.10
|0.03
|0.12
|LAP21-09
|42.00
|50.00
|8.00
|1.03
|0.36
|0.02
|0.14
|44.00
|44.60
|0.60
|2.90
|0.39
|0.05
|0.19
|LAP21-08
|54.00
|60.30
|6.30
|0.62
|0.13
|0.01
|0.13
|55.60
|55.80
|0.20
|5.12
|0.02
|0.04
|0.16
|60.05
|60.30
|0.25
|3.23
|0.11
|0.05
|0.64
|PGEs in grams per tonne (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au)
|** Partial assay results only; PGEs for LAP21-14 = 44.90 g/t Pt + 0.15 g/t Pd + 0.48 g/t Au
|Length is core length in metres
Drilling Details:
