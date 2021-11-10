Better Plant Congratulates Affiliate NeonMind on Recent Achievements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. ( CSE:PLNT )( OTCQB:VEGGF )( FRA:YG3 ) (" Better Plant " or the " Company "), a wellness company, congratulated its affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (" NeonMind ") on its recent achievements and advancements toward its drug development program and planned specialty clinics launch.

On November 8, 2021, NeonMind formed an alliance with SRx Health Solutions ("SRx"). SRx is a leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment provider, to establish and operate a network of NeonMind-branded specialty clinics to deliver evidence-backed innovative treatments for a variety of mental health needs. NeonMind will leverage SRx's nationwide network of over 70 clinics, as well as its operational capabilities, to bring NeonMind's unique treatment protocols to underserved populations in Canada.

Prior to its alliance with SRx, NeonMind was ranked third in Psychedelia Magazine's "8 Industry Innovators" segment within the magazine's inaugural Winter 2022 issue. NeonMind was recognized for its dual approach in bringing psychedelic treatments to patients in need through its anticipated specialty mental health clinic launch and its drug development program for novel obesity treatments.

Better Plant congratulates NeonMind for these advancements toward providing integrated mental health services and delivering evidence-backed, innovative treatments tailored to local market needs. NeonMind is a Better Plant portfolio company with an ownership of 26 percent. NeonMind is listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NEON", and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NMDBF".

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 75 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products and cleaning products. Better Plant products are sold through a network of online and brick and mortar retail locations including Whole Foods Market, Pharmasave, Healthy Planet and Vitasave. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world.