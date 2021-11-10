Scott Sewell Recognized by Louisville Business First as One of Louisville's 2021 Most Admired CEOs

The Most Admired CEOs program honors outstanding chief executives in the Louisville metropolitan area in for-profit and nonprofit companies. An outstanding CEO is an innovator, standard-bearer, role model and exceptional leader. Their contributions impact the company they head as well as the community in which they serve. A commitment to financial success, quality, workplace wellness, diversity and philanthropy are hallmarks of an exceptional and admired chief executive. Candidates are judged by Louisville Business First's editorial team based on their contributions to company success, civic engagement, career achievement, etc.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Charah ® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that Scott Sewell, President & CEO, has been named to Louisville Business First's 2021 Most Admired CEOs. He was recognized at a live awards event on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and will also be featured in the print publication on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Mr. Sewell joined Charah Solutions in 2008 as Operations Manager and held the positions of Vice President of Operations, Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer (COO), becoming President and CEO in 2019. Prior to joining Charah Solutions, he worked for Bechtel Corporation from 2002 until 2007.

When Mr. Sewell joined the Company in 2008 there were under 50 employees operating in six states. Today, Charah Solutions has over 600 employees and works in over 30 states from coast to coast. The Company has operations at over 50 coal-fired generation sites across the country and routinely handles more than 20 million tons of ash each year. He and the leadership team are now recognized as industry leaders and together have built a publicly-traded company that is one of the world's leading providers of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry.

"We are very proud of Scott and congratulate him for this well-deserved honor," said Jack Blossman, Jr., Charah Solutions Chairman. "Scott has played a pivotal role in the Company's significant growth over the last decade, and his strong leadership skills have enabled Charah Solutions to become the industry leader that it is today."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.